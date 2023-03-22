This is due to the county borough missing out on using a local transport fund grant worth £242,822 for a bus infrastructure project.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Corporate Overview and Performance scrutiny committee on Thursday, March 16, councillors discussed a report on the 2022/2023 capital budget as it stood at the end of December.

The report explained the forecast expenditure by the end of March on the council’s building projects.

In total the council’s building programme is estimated to be worth £139 million, with £110 million coming from Welsh Government grants, of this sum £67.19 million is set to be rolled over to be used in the future budget years.

Resources chief officer Rhian Hayden explained that the forecast budget of £71.81 million for this year predicted an underspend of £171,000 which is due to issues with two projects.

Ms Hayden said: “Normally I would be saying that an underspend is good news but unfortunately in this instance the underspend has occurred because the contractor has been unable to deliver the project within the funding time frame

“The funding will not be claimed from the Welsh Government and will be released back to them.”

Cllr George Humphreys said: “It’s sad news.

“Was there any penalty clause put into the contract to say if it wasn’t completed we could claim some of it back?”

Ms Hayden explained that work on the bus scheme had not started as the contractor earmarked to do the scheme said they couldn’t do the work within “the funding framework.”

Cllr Carl Bainton asked if there are lessons to be learned that can stop “this happening again.”

Ms Hayden believed that giving contractors “more lead-in time” would help, but this also had difficulties as the council had to wait and find out if the grant application had been approved.

“Perhaps the best thing we could do is ask the Welsh Government for more leeway on the terms and conditions of the grant,” said Ms Hayden.

Ms Hayden turned to the second project causing concern, which is the Swffryd childcare offer scheme.

Ms Hayden said: “There’s an overspend of just over £72,000 which has arisen due to increased costs of construction, this includes the temporary access road, surface working and external works to play areas as well as a retaining wall.”

Ms Hayden explained that the council’s project officers were in discussion with the Welsh Government on how the extra costs would be financed.

If no further funding came from the Welsh Government, the council would have to stump up the money from a “capital contingency” budget explained Ms Hayden.

Councillors noted the report which will be presented to the cabinet next month.