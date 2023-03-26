NEW LIFE has been breathed into a building which housed Just Mens for 60 years.

Timothy Duggan and Adam Higgins opened Fine Lines Barbers –at 2 Ton-Y-Felin in Caerphilly – in December 2022.

Mr Duggan, who is local to Caerphilly, said: “Adam and I are not barbers.

“He is a lorry driver and I work in property and electronic security.

“We don’t know the first thing about cutting hair, but we do know how to run a business and how to learn fast.”

The duo co-own the business and hire three professional barbers who specialise in numerous services including:

  • Skin fades;
  • Adult cuts;
  • Hot towel shave;
  • Threading;
  • Waxing;
  • Beard/hair dyeing.

Fine Lines Barbers also offers junior and youth cuts, with a range of grooming products - including the businesses own aftershave fragrance - sold there.

Business owners, Mr Duggan and Mr Higgins, initially bought the building as an “investment opportunity” for another business they operate with a “scope to rent out the flat above through Airbnb.”

“We did a full renovation of the flat upstairs which left us with the barber shop,” said Mr Duggan.

“We were not quite sure what to do with it.

“The building had been a barber shop for 60 years previous and it would have been a great shame to change the nature of the business.

“The previous owner – Adrian of Just Mens – only sold it as he was ready to retire, so we thought it would be nice for him to see it continue as a barber shop.”

The building has been full renovated using “the best quality interior finishes and fittings” with the owners aiming to bring a style which is “different to any other”.

“With the way things are currently – and everyone having to tighten their belts – we’ve tried to give a little back to the community,” said Mr Duggan.

“We do a Tuesday deal for men over 60 – with the full works for just £12 – and we offer discounts for children and youth cuts.

“We are looking to open new locations in the future.”

Despite being a fairly new business, Fine Lines Barbers has proven popular with positive reviews.

One gentleman, visiting for the first time, wrote: “The staff, service and the shop itself is outstanding” and added that it was the “best cut” they had ever had.

Another wrote:

“Amazing place [with] first class service. Also a really good laugh: prepare to be entertained when having your hair done.”

Another person took their 12-year-old for a cut by Jed, describing the barber as “friendly and welcoming” with an obvious “passion for barbering”.

Fine Lines Barbers accepts online bookings through its social media pages. It is open seven days a week:

  • 9am – 6pm Monday to Thursday;
  • 8am – 6pm Fridays and Saturdays;
  • 10am – 2pm on Sundays.