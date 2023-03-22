When police pulled over Robert Morgan on Newport’s Clevedon Road his “eyes were glazed”, prosecutor David Thomas said.

The defendant wasn’t working as a bus driver at the time and was at the wheel of a Ford Transit van, the city’s magistrates’ court was told.

Morgan, 34, of Mount Street, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly, admitted drug driving when he was nearly twice the legal limit for benzoylecgonine, a cocaine derivative.

The offence took place on November 10 last year.

Steve Jones representing him said: “This will have a massive impact on him.

“He was working as a bus driver and he will lose his position and be unemployed as of today.

“The defendant has been a bus driver for nearly 10 years and he accepts he only has himself to blame.”

Mr Jones asked for the court to take into account his client’s guilty plea.

Morgan was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £120.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 victim surcharge.