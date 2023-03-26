The three-day festival, which returned in 2022 following lockdowns, will take over Newport’s Westgate Hotel on April 7, April 8, and April 9.

This annual event is free to attend – due to support from Newport Now – and will take place over three stages for 2023.

The rising stage and the ballroom stage will host live music.

This year will see the addition of a stage at the downstairs Bar 22 which will showcase tunes throughout the event making it more accessible for those unable to climb the many stairs at the historic hotel.

Headliners at The Big Sesh 2023 include:

Joe Kelly & the Royal Pharmacy;

Otto;

Ci Gofod;

The Brwmys;

Mike Borgia (from New York).

The majority of acts come from South Wales, with Newport artists – such as Burning Furns, Eurekas, Finding Aurora, and The Rogue – also taking to the stage.

The Big Sesh is organised by Newport record label and promotors Dirty Carrot Record, with support from Newport Now, and sound provided by local sound specialists Record One.

Gavin Facey, of Dirty Carrot Record and The Westgate, said: "The Big Sesh was a huge success last year.

“We showcased more than 40 artists and welcomed hundreds of gig goers across the weekend.

“The atmosphere was brilliant and we can't wait to do it all again"

He added that the free entry festival helps give artists – many of whom are at the start of their careers – “great exposure” with Newport Now funding meaning all performers will be paid.

“We can’t wait to once again welcome everyone into this grand old building for a big old party and kick off festival season!” added Mr Facey.

Big Sesh 2023 will kick off at 6.30pm on Friday, April 7.

The fun will return from 12.30pm on the Saturday (April 8) and from 1.30pm on Easter Sunday (April 9).