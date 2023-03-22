The environmental agency said it was called out to the Monmouthshire village on Sunday morning and will now work on repairing the sewer.

"Our officers attended the site swiftly to carry out an investigation and assess for any environmental impact and have put measures in place to contain any pollution," the agency said.

"Samples have been taken which will be analysed in our laboratory in Swansea.

"Our officers are liaising closely with relevant partners who are in the process of mobilising works to carry out the necessary repairs to the pipe."

Natural Resources Wales thanked members of the public who reported the Caldicot incident.