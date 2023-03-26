Maggie’s Café in Cwmbran is named in memory of owner Alun Harrison's mum.

In a true family affair, Mr Harrison's partner Lindsey Mason manages the café, while his daughter Alexis Harrison supervises the takeaway.

Alun and Lindsey (Image: Lindsey Mason)

Ms Mason said: “The café has expanded twice in the two years it has been open to accommodate for more customers offering a breakfast bar and more seating areas.

“We have just been granted our alcohol license to sell within the premises, there will be a small range of alcohol beverages available to buy with a meal with a meal in a few weeks’ time.

The newly expanded café (Image: Lindsey Mason)

“Alun took over on November 20 after the previous café had left, so Alun decided to make a new café in the market.

“He said remembered going into the market with his mum when he was younger and loved going.”

Located on Market Place, 34 The Mall, Maggie’s café is open Monday-Saturday from 9am to 5pm.

Alun with his daughter Alexis (Image: Lindsey Mason)

The café, which specialises in freshly made cooked dinners and breakfasts available all day, recently achieved a five in their food hygiene rating.

Maggie’s café initially opened for takeaway service only in February 2021 due to the pandemic.

Ms Mason said: “We couldn’t open for sit-down service straight away, we missed out on any covid grants.

Maggie's freshly made roast dinner (Image: Lindsey Mason)

“The café was built from his own money and loans, the first few weeks he paid staff wages from his own pocket.

“We sell a wide range of hot and cold food and drinks including lattes, hot chocolates, milkshakes, lasagne, cottage pie and a few desserts are available.”