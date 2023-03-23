Shaftesbury youf gang has been running in Shaftesbury for almost ten years. In that time the organisation has raised thousands of pounds for charity while giving kids a vital area to express themselves and play.

Shaftsbury youf gang holds activity sessions for kids every Monday evening from 5 to 7pm at Shaftsbury Community Centre, providing kids with sports sessions put on by a qualified coach.

The club also caters for kids not so into sports, with board games and crafts, and it puts on events, including litter picking and summer holiday activities.

The gang is set up in an area of Newport where social deprivation is higher than most, and many families cannot afford to send their children to expensive after-school clubs.

Our Communities Together – a cost of living crisis appeal has been launched by Newsquest and Community Foundation Wales to support organisations like Shaftesbury Youf Gang.

We are urging people and businesses across Wales to help raise as much money as possible to help support our communities through this crisis. To make the most out of each donation, donations up to £25,000 from individuals can be matched, matching every £1 donated with an additional £1.

Thanks to Steve Morgan Foundation, The Waterloo Foundation and Moondance Foundation, Welsh businesses can also make their donation go further with match funding.

Team leader of Shaftsbury youf gang Richard Davies said the club is an invaluable outlet for a lot of kids.

“A lot of families don’t have much disposable income to pay for their kids to go to after-school activities,” explained Mr Davies. “The gang has always been free, which is why we are grant dependant.

“We get 20 to 25 kids in each Monday evening, with a qualified sports coach putting on sports sessions.

“We also provide snacks and drinks during the sessions – to ensure the kids go home from the club with some food in their bellies.”

Here’s how you can help as Communities Together – A Cost of Living Crisis Appeal is launched

A major new appeal has been launched that could see thousands of pounds given to community organisations across Wales that are helping ordinary people deal with the crippling effects of the cost-of-living crisis.

Community Foundation Wales is partnering with Newsquest to launch the Our Communities Together – A Cost of Living Crisis Appeal, with readers and businesses donating money which will be given out as small grants to community organisations.

Crucially, supporters are attached to the appeal who will match donations. So for every £1 readers give (up to a total of £25,000), that will be worth £2. Match funding is also available for donations from Welsh businesses..

For Shaftsbury youf, the money they could receive is invaluable, going towards continuing to pay their professional sports coach and offering more activities when the kids are off school.

“There’s not a lot to do in Shaftesbury for the kids,” said Mr Davies, “and the cost of living crisis has made things worse.

“Families from all ethnicities and backgrounds are now coming to us and every kid is welcome. We always need support in volunteers.”

To find out more about Communities Together – A Cost of Living Crisis Appeal go to www.communityfoundationwales.org.uk.

To donate, go to: www.communityfoundationwales.org.uk/our-communities-together-a-cost-of-living-crisis-appeal.