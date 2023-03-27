If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Toby James-Oliver Crewe

Toby James-Oliver Crewe was born 10 days after his due date on January 24, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital weighing 7lbs 12oz.

His parents are Adele Rees and Adam Crewe of Cwmbran, and his big sister is seven-year-old Darcie.

James-Ronald Philip Bunce

James-Ronald Philip Bunce was born on January 31, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital weighing 9lb 13oz.

His parents are Margaret-Anne Mackenzie and Kyle James Bunce of Newport.

His mother attended her grandad’s funeral, and some of the wake, while having contractions, with her waters breaking at around 4.30pm. Thanks to her partner and her sister’s boyfriend (who helped her get into a car) she arrived at the hospital – joined by her mother and partner - at 5.05pm, and her son was born by 5.30pm.

Isabelle Tracy Williams

Isabelle Tracy Williams was born at 8.07pm on February 17, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital weighing 8lb 3oz.

Her parents are Eleanor and Daniel Williams, of Caldicot, and her big brother is 11-year-old Jacob.

She was born via an emergency C-section following 24 hours of labour. Her parents would like to thank all the staff who looked after them while at the Grange.

Rosie-May Robinson

Rosie-May Robinson was born at 2.34pm – via C-section – on March 8, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital weighing 7lb 10oz.

Her parents are Hannah Dunstan and Shaun Robinson of Pontypool, and she has six older siblings: Brandon (18), Nicole (15), Naomi (15), Macauley (seven), Thomas (13), and Naiya-Grace (four).

Theodore Joshua James Church

Theodore Joshua James Church was born eight weeks early on January 28, 2023, at Grange University Hospital weighing a tiny 5lb and 11oz.

He is the first child of Lauren Champion and Joshua Church of Newport.