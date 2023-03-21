Dyfed Powys Police said the 32-year-old driver of a Ford Transit van, along with two other occupants, was arrested in the south Powys area at around midday on Sunday, March 19, following a chase that had involved a helicopter and a drone.

Chief Inspector Jacqui Lovatt said the driver of the vehicle was remanded into custody and charged with multiple offences, including dangerous driving.

Chief Insp Lovatt said police were called to reports of a rave in the Halfway Forest, near Llandovery, just after 6am on Sunday, with a male and two others finally arrested around six hours later in the Sennybridge area, near Brecon.

“Police attended following a report of an illegal rave in the Halfway Forest, near Llandovery, and noticed vehicles leaving the area,” said Chief Insp Lovatt.

“With the assistance of a drone they identified in the region of around 70 vehicles at the location and around 120 people present, with loud music being played.

“Officers engaged with vehicles leaving the site. One vehicle, a Ford Transit van with three occupants, then drove into stationary police vehicles and an unoccupied civilian vehicle to evade police contact.

“No-one was injured. The vehicle made off and a police pursuit ensued. A helicopter unit was deployed to assist in locating the occupants of vehicle.

“The vehicle later came to a stop between Trecastle and Sennybridge at around midday.”

She said the driver of the van has since been charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to stop and driving without insurance.

He was remanded in custody and was due to appear at Llaneli Magistrates Court on Monday, March 20.

Chief Insp Lovatt said a number of arrests were made at the scene of the rave in connection with drug supply and possession offences.