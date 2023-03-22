That is according to a Freedom of Information request shared with the Argus this week.

In 2015, a previous freedom of information request from the Argus revealed the council made £250,000 in revenue from all its car parks.

That figure has now grown by almost five times during the last seven years.

This most recent FOI request was made by Newport Conservative campaigner Michael Enea.

It revealed the monetary takings the council received from the following car parks:

Emlyn Street - £68,881;

Faulkner Road - £88,593;

Hill Street - £2,103;

Riverfront - £69,569;

Stow Hill - £30,459;

Maindee - £30,160;

Mill Parade - £332;

Park Square - £60,089;

Kingsway - £669,350;

Tredegar Park - £20,167;

Belle Vue Park - £22,610;

Fourteen Locks - £4,152.

The total takings were £1,066,463.

A further £116,572 was also raised from ‘other revenues’ relating to the car parks. This brings the overall total to £1,183,035.

All individual car parking monetary figures have been rounded to the nearest pound. All monetary figures provided include VAT of 20 per cent.

Mr Enea said: “It’s clearly evident the council are now viewing their car parks as lucrative ‘cash cows’ and are milking the public for every penny they can get.

"The pounds are flowing into the council’s coffers, but we’re not getting anything back to help boost footfall, trade and the economy. We’ve not seeing any free parking incentives or a monthly free bus scheme - since March of 2022.

“Last Christmas, Monmouthshire Council offered free parking on weekends in all of its key towns.

"In fact, numerous councils across Wales ran a free bus scheme or free parking incentives for the festive period. There was nothing in Newport.

“On top of this, local residents are now being hit with an 8.5 per cent council tax rise."

Newport City Council had not responded to request for comment as the Argus went to press.