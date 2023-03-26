The Capel Hotel’s function room, which seats 70 people, was closed for nine weeks to allow the work to take place.

Located on Park Place, Bargoed the function room is used for weddings, funerals, live music and general entertainment.

Inside the new function room (Image: The Capel Hotel)

Initially the refurbishment was due to take place within three of years of the pub being acquired by Rhymney Brewery in 2018, however the pandemic halted the development.

Stephen Baker, regional manager for Rhymney Brewery said: “Fast forward to 2022 and a plan was developed that involved recommissions this little used space without making any structural alterations but instead bringing the standard of the décor, flooring and seating to a superior standard.

The function room was closed for nine weeks (Image: The Capel Hotel)

“After nine weeks of intensive work the transformation is nothing short of spectacular, made even more polished with the fantastic, locally commissioned artwork by Aimee Sutton, someone we can highly recommend.

“Doubtless the old function room was a quality facility in its time but recently the space had become tired and dated and not really fit for purpose.

Outside The Capel Hotel (Image: The Capel Hotel)

“The room capacity is a comfortable 70 seated patrons and is available for all types of entertainment, meetings, and celebrations.

“We very much hope it will be used by the local community as a quality venue on their doorstep and we look forward to welcoming you over the coming months and years.”

The pub/hotel held an opening event on March 4 to launch the function room.