The Amstrad founder has fronted the BBC show for 17 series and believes it would be better to stop the show when he leaves rather than replacing him.

However, Lord Sugar doesn’t expect that time to come any time soon, as he shared his determination to make it to at least series 20 of The Apprentice.

Speaking to The Sun about the future of the show, he said: “I don’t want to sound too big-headed but a lot of people underestimate me.

“They hear me talking like a cockney, but I know everything, I really do. I’m not degrading people like (Dragons’ Den star) Peter Jones, because they’ve done a lot also.

“But none of them have done as much as I have. Who would I put in my place? I can’t think of anybody. There’s loads of people that would queue up.

“There’s no reason why I can’t go on to do 25 years. I’m very fit, so I don’t know whether it stops at 20.

“But if I ever did stop, I get a feeling the BBC wouldn’t stop it. I think they would try to find someone new to do it and that’s where it may kill itself off.

“When Donald Trump gave up his one in the US they got Arnold Schwarzenegger to do it.

“But he was pathetic — and Trump was bad enough. It really destroyed the format.

“If it was up to me, I think it should be, ‘Thank you very much, it’s been great, but maybe in ten years’ time we’ll bring it back’. like Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, but with different characters hosting.”

Series 17 of BBC’s The Apprentice will conclude on Thursday as Marnie Swindells and Rochelle Anthony go head to head for Lord Sugar’s investment.

You can watch the final on BBC One at 9pm on Thursday, and on BBC iPlayer.