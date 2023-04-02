The Port was born in lockdown, with Green Top Events opening a pop-up market at Friars Walk in 2021 and helping with pop-up Christmas stalls.

It now has a permanent base at Friars Walk, in Newport, with numerous local traders based at the market selling a range of crafts, decorations, gifts, and more.

Many of the business owners have built up a customer base and rapport with one another through pop-up markets and events.

Lifestyle reporter, Leah Powell, spoke to some of the traders about how business has been since opening in February.

Peter Fox runs P&P Possibilities – offering personalised picture frames, sweets, hampers, and more – and looks after the shelf space at The Port.

“It’s great that traders have a base in the week or when the weather is bad,”

said Mr Fox.

He continued: “It’s been steady since we launched, but it was bad in the snow – all the traders made it in but there were not a lot of customers.”

While The Port offers shoppers an opportunity to buy an array of crafts and gifts there is also a social aspect between customers and traders.

Chris Cowan – who runs Charmed I’m Sure – joked that it’s like a “little community centre” at The Port.

“Some people come in just for a chat,” said Ms Cowan.

“They love coming in; some have said that they are so glad we are back.

“You build rapport with customers and lots of them become lifelong friends.

"One lady comes in so that we can go for a coffee.”

She believes supermarkets can be “too brief” while visitors to Charmed I’m Sure – which offers bespoke jewellery “handmade with love” – and other stalls at The Port can stay and chat with no pressure.

“I absolutely love it here,” she added.

“We all get along and have traded together for years; it’s like a little community centre.”

Having numerous businesses based in one unit is not only cost effective – in terms of rent and other overhead costs – but also brings together different customer bases.

“It’s nice to have a permanent base,” said Sharon Mckinley of Sharon Mckinley Designs which offers crystals and handmade jewellery.

“It brings together our individual customer bases and it’s something different for Newport city centre.

“People have been supportive and happy to see us come back.

“It’s great to have that local support; we can only be here as long as we are supported.”

You can read more on why crystals are becoming more popular here.

Ms Mckinley added that – in any town or city centre – a lot of empty shops can make a place look “dead” and that she hopes the traders in The Port have helped to “inject a bit of life” back into Newport.

Even during quieter periods the traders are like a “supportive shop family” and “still have fun… [with] each other to bounce off.”

Elliott Pullman, who runs taxidermy stall Chupacabra, added that it’s “great to see” The Port proving popular and bringing local traders together.

Other businesses based at The Port in Friars Walk - with stalls or shelves - include:

The Port is open from 10am to 4pm on Mondays, and Wednesday to Saturday. It is closed on Tuesdays and Sundays.