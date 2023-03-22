Aberystwyth, Bangor, Wrexham Glyndŵr, Swansea and the University of Cardiff have all been recognised in this year’s WUSCA securing 23 nominations across 11 of the 12 award categories.

The categories include University of the Year, Postgraduate, Small or Specialist, Submission-based Award - 'Cost of Living', Students’ Union, Student Support, Student Life, Career Prospects, Halls and Student Accommodation, Facilities, Lecturers and Teaching Quality and International.

The WUSCA has been taking place since 2012 and celebrates the UK’s best universities based on reviews from current students.

This year saw over 35,000 verified student reviews from 92 qualifying higher education institutions across the UK.

University of Wales, Trinity Saint Davids - which has campuses in Cardiff, Lampeter, Swansea and Carmarthen - have also been nominated in the ‘Lecturers and Teaching Quality’ category.

Cardiff Metropolitan University (UWIC) has also received a WUSCA nomination, securing a top 10 spot in the ‘Facilities’ category.

Pro Vice-Chancellor for Learning Teaching and Student Experience at Aberystwyth University, Professor Tim Woods, said: “We take great pride in the student experience we offer at Aberystwyth University and are delighted to have been nominated for five awards, including University of the Year, by Whatuni Student Choice Awards this year.

"As is the case with the National Student Survey, which shows our students to be amongst the most satisfied in the UK, these nominations are based on reviews by students themselves and reflect the commitment of our staff across the University to providing the best possible learning experience for our students.

"Our thanks to the students for their support and to our staff for all their hard work.”

Wales boasts two nominations in the coveted “University of the Year” award with Aberystwyth entering the contest this year as one of five new nominations to the category, joining returning nominee Bangor in the top 10.

Bangor University finished fourth in 2022.

Professor Nichola Callow, Pro Vice-Chancellor Education and Head of Human Sciences at Bangor University said: “Bangor University is delighted to be nominated for University of the Year and across a range of other categories in this year’s Whatuni Student Choice Awards, including Lecturers and Teaching Quality, Students’ Union, Accommodation and Postgraduate.

"We are a University which believes in providing support for all students to embrace opportunities, have the chance to develop, and realise their ambitions - with students at the heart of our decision-making.

"The Bangor University community is delighted that our students have shown their support and appreciation by nominating their University in these awards.”

Whatuni Student Choice Awards 2023 - Full list of Wales nominations

Aberystwyth University (5 nominations)

University of the Year

Lectures and Teaching Quality

Halls

Facilities

Student Life

Bangor University (5)

University of the Year

Lectures and Teaching Quality

Student Union

Halls

Postgraduate

University of Cardiff (2)

Student union

Student life

Cardiff Metropolitan University (1)

Facilities

Swansea University (6)

Career Prospects

Lectures and Teaching Quality

Student Life

Postgraduate

International

Submission-based award - 'Cost of Living'

Wrexham Glyndwr University (5)

Career prospects

Lectures and Teaching Quality

Student support

Postgraduate

International

The winners of the 12 categories will be announced at a black-tie event in London hosted by comedian, actor and writer, Ellie Taylor.