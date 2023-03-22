Newport City Council is expected to approve a proposal "to establish a 20-place specialist base for pupils" with ASD, at Llanwern High School in the east of the city.

If no legal challenges to the plans are received, the new unit will open in September, at the start of the next school year.

The council said there was an "increasing demand for specialist education places" in Newport and that demand is "higher than the current provision available".

A new unit at Llanwern High would provide an "appropriate and secure" place for children whose specialist needs "cannot be accommodated" at either John Frost School or the city’s only dedicated ASD special school, Ysgol Bryn Derw.

Council documents show Llanwern High “already has a specially-designed appropriate space” for the new unit, because the school previously hosted a service for pupils with emotional and behavioural difficulties.

The new ASD unit, if opened, would be in a “secure, separate area of the school building” with its own entrance.

A public consultation was launched last winter, and after reviewing the responses the council said it “maintains the view that the proposal represents the best and most achievable solution to the local pressure for specialist education placements for pupils” with ASD.

Of the nearly 100 responses to the consultation, around three-quarters “supported” the proposal for the new unit at Llanwern High and 21 per cent did not support the council’s plans.

These critics disapproved because they believed “it would result in the closure of existing internal Specialist Learning Centre at the school and the impact this would have on these learners”.

But following the consultation, the council has moved to clarify its position, saying an impact on the Specialist Learning Centre “was not and is not an intended or unintended consequence of this proposal”.

Welsh schools’ inspection agency Estyn, meanwhile, said there could be “many merits” to opening the new unit at Llanwern High.

Once established, the ASD unit will cost around £435,000 to run each year, but the council believes it could also save some money because fewer Newport children will need expensive out-of-county schooling.

The city council’s cabinet member for education and early years is due to make a decision on the plans this week.