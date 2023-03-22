Dyfed-Powys Police launched a search for Jai in the area around Hobbs Point on Monday, 21 March.

It involved the force’s specialist search team and marine unit, South Wales Police’s dive team and Coastguard.

The search was suspended at 9pm, and resumed on Tuesday at 9am. Officers remained in the area overnight, and the search continues into Wednesday.

The force drone has been involved in the search operation.

"We are appealing for information to help us find Jai who is missing in the Pembroke Dock area," said a statement from Dyfed-Powys Police.

"Jai, who is in his early 40s, and described as 5ft 8ins, bald, slim, is believed to be wearing grey work trousers with a number of black pockets and a grey Superdry hoodie.

"We are asking anyone who has seen Jai, or has information that might help us find him to please contact us."

Dyfed Powys Police can be contacted online at https://bit.ly/DPP101Online, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by calling 101.

Quote reference: DP-20230320-296.