Darren Cleaves is one of 27 search and rescue experts sent to Malawi as part of a UK-International Search & Rescue (UK-ISAR) mission.

Flooding caused by Cyclone Freddy has displaced an estimated 183,000 people across Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar, and killed more than 500 people.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service member Mr Cleaves is on his first UK-ISAR deployment and has been astounded by the scale of the tragedy.

"The devastation you see from the air is just mind-blowing," he said. "Your eyes just cannot believe what they are seeing."

The UK-ISAR team is rescuing stranded Malawians after Cyclone Freddy caused devastating flooding in the east African nation. (Image: UK Government FCDO)

The rescuers have supported local efforts to reach desperate communities surrounded by flood waters, bringing them to safety and providing vital supplies.

"All you can see is just kilometres and kilometres of flood water in every direction and we face a race against time to reach survivors who have been cut off from food for over a week now," Mr Cleaves said.

"Obviously, there are dangers of animals in the water and I think our personnel have sighted big 18ft crocodiles lurking in the water. That’s not a hazard you come across much in Wales."

Darren Cleaves (front, centre) and the UK-ISAR team arrive in Malawi. (Image: UK Government FCDO)

Amid so much despair, there is also hope, and the rescuers are welcomed warmly by the people they are helping to save.

"There’s not much time to get peoples’ stories, but yesterday we rescued 16 babies and there was a pregnant lady as well, so it is very heartening," Mr Cleaves said.

He added: "People everywhere are waving at us and saying 'thank you', so that’s a nice feeling.

"If Britain was ever victim of a natural disaster, we wouldn’t want to be left abandoned, so I’m proud to play a part in the international response to this crisis."

Darren Cleaves (left) and fellow UK-ISAR rescuer Tristan Bowen. (Image: UK Government FCDO)

The UK-ISAR specialists have been deployed to Malawi through the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

Andrew Mitchell, UK Government minister for development and Africa, said: "We have been working since this horrendous cyclone hit to support the emergency response in Malawi and provide life-saving assistance to those who need it most.

"Working alongside the Malawians, our search and rescue and medical teams are playing a critical role in helping ensure those who have lost their homes in the floods receive much required expert assistance and that we prevent a wider outbreak of cholera."