The 24/7 telephone service, introduced in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area earlier this year, is a new option via the NHS 111 phone line - and callers can press 2 to speak to a local mental health advisor.

Just press 2 for help with your mental health issues (Image: Getty)

Free to call from a mobile (even when the caller has no credit left) or from a landline, the dedicated mental health support service is currently available seven days a week. The service’s specially trained mental health advisors are based at St Cadoc’s Hospital in Caerleon.

Although the new phoneline can offer urgent mental health support, in life-threatening situations the advice is always to call 999 or attend the Emergency Department at The Grange University Hospital.

Chris O’Connor, interim executive director of Primary Care, Community and Mental Health said: “It’s really exciting for us to be able to bring this service to the residents of Gwent. We know that now, more than ever, our local population need mental health and well-being support, and this new telephone service will provide them with free, localised help and advice for urgent situations.”

Local residents can also access urgent mental health advice and support online by visiting www.melo.cymru