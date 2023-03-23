Pet and Reptile Centre in Thomas Street arcade will close its doors on April 2 after ten years in business.

The on-going cost of living crisis has had an impact on many businesses across the country, and more could close due to another rise in utility bills set for April.

The pet shop will close due to rise in costs of utility bills, stock and wages, which have risen to extortionate prices with the owners unable to keep up with the rising costs, they say.

A statement from the owners on social media, read: “We have done everything in our power to keep the shop open and have come to the devastating decision to close our store after ten years in business.

“The cost of utility bills, stock and wages have risen to extortionate prices, and is something we cannot keep up with.

“We have tried our very best to keep things reasonably price for everyone, but even these efforts cannot keep people from buying elsewhere.

“We are absolutely heartbroken about this decision, and the next couple of weeks will be our toughest saying goodbye to our beloved shop and all your lovely faces.

“We are truly sorry to be taking away a great asset to the town.”

The store is selling all animal enclosures, along with fish tanks and clearing stock of all animals with the offer of 30 per cent off when buying a full set up.

They added: “We are selling absolutely everything in store, and have officially stopped dog grooming too. We will honour the dogs that are already booked in for next week, but we won’t be taking anymore bookings.”