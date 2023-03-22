Dyfed-Powys Police broke up an illegal rave involving around 120 people in the Halfway Forest, near Llandovery, on Sunday, March 19.

Following a report at approximately 6.45am, two officers attended the Natural Resources Wales-owned woodland and with the use of a drone were able to pinpoint the location, including information that 70 vehicles were in the area.

Eight people were arrested for a variety of offences including possession with intent to supply controlled drugs and driving offences, with a related search at a property in the Gloucestershire area later that day leading to the discovery of approximately 100 grams of cocaine.

Two of those arrested were charged and appeared at Llanelli Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

Steven Martin, 32, from Joys Green, near Gloucester, was charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and failing to stop, and Leigh Papps, 34, also of Joys Green, was charged with criminal damage.

After initially being pursued by police, they were detained at around midday in Powys, between Trecastle and Sennybridge.

Papps was fined £16, ordered to pay £85 court costs and a victim surcharge of £40. Martin was given conditional bail and is due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on April 3 and handed an interim driving ban.

A further three arrested have been released under investigation with the final three issued with adult community resolutions.

Inspector Dawn Fencott-Price, of Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “We know raves can cause anxiety to the community they are held in, and if not dealt with swiftly are difficult to stop due to the sheer numbers of people involved.

“As a force, action is taken as soon as we gather any intelligence of an event being planned. We will continue to respond swiftly to reports of illegal gatherings, and where appropriate will prosecute those responsible in order to protect our communities.

“However, these types of illegal events are carefully co-ordinated to avoid police attention and organisers will always try to find new ways to avoid being found out.

“We rely on the support of communities to report any suspicious activity immediately, so action can be taken to disrupt illegal gatherings swiftly.

“I would encourage farmers, landowners and local communities to report anything they feel is suspicious or out of the ordinary, either online at http://bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, by email at contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101.”

