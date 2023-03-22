A MAN has appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court charged with cocaine trafficking offences.
Morgan Davies, 21, is accused of being concerned in the supply of and possession with intent to supply the class A drug between January 20 and March 16.
The defendant, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport was remanded in custody.
Davies is due to appear before the crown court on April 14.
