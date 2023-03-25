FIRST aid charity St John Ambulance has a thriving community of volunteers in South Wales offering vital support at events, training and transport.

Our archive pictures show this care has been available in the Gwent area for decades - from volunteering at the Royal Gwent Hospital to training events at local schools. Do you recognise any faces in our photographs?

Peter Smith being cared for by members of the Cwmbran Division of St Johns Ambulance Brigade pictured during an event in 1986

Helen Brown, Julie Brown and Lorraine Merry take part in a cadets training event in Monmouth in 1983

In 1980 St John Ambulance mounted a full scale operation to see how they could cope with a disaster

Cadets taking part in the St John Ambulance Brigade Gala in Abergavenny in 1984

Pupils at Croesyceiliog School take part in a mass resuscitation exercise to test a new type of doll

 Volunteers Michael Gray and Linda Campbell behind the desk at A&E at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport in 1983

Medical expertise being passed on to volunteers

St John Ambulance Brigade cadets from Pontnewynydd on a visit to Big Pit in 1992

The Pontllanfraith division in a parade to the cenotaph in 1983

Officer Kevin James at the office in Alway in 1991