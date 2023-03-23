A PUB in central Newport has been put up for sale.
Signs have appeared outside The Lamb, in Bridge Street, with city estate agent David and Sons advertising the commercial freehold sale of the pub.
A listing on property website Rightmove shows the pub is being marketed by Everard Cole Ltd of Nottingham, and is looking for offers in the region of £295,000.
The agents are advertising The Lamb as having an "excellent city centre location" with "tremendous footfall".
They note nearby businesses including supermarkets, banks, fast-food chains and hotels, and said the three-story property comes with a "first-floor commercial kitchen".
The exterior of the pub has "attractive glazed, tiled and painted rendered elevations beneath pitched tiled roofs", and "four-pane hornless sash windows to [the] first and second floors".
The Lamb is a Grade-II listed building and is believed to be around 150 years old.
Inside, the pub "offers an open plan trading area served by a single, central timber bar servery".
It is arranged "in a traditional style with mixed freestanding seating as well as eclectic tables and chairs".
