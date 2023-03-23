Signs have appeared outside The Lamb, in Bridge Street, with city estate agent David and Sons advertising the commercial freehold sale of the pub.

A listing on property website Rightmove shows the pub is being marketed by Everard Cole Ltd of Nottingham, and is looking for offers in the region of £295,000.

The agents are advertising The Lamb as having an "excellent city centre location" with "tremendous footfall".

They note nearby businesses including supermarkets, banks, fast-food chains and hotels, and said the three-story property comes with a "first-floor commercial kitchen".

The exterior of the pub has "attractive glazed, tiled and painted rendered elevations beneath pitched tiled roofs", and "four-pane hornless sash windows to [the] first and second floors".

The Lamb is a Grade-II listed building and is believed to be around 150 years old.

Inside, the pub "offers an open plan trading area served by a single, central timber bar servery".

It is arranged "in a traditional style with mixed freestanding seating as well as eclectic tables and chairs".