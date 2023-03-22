A ROGUE builder has been ordered to pay refund a customer after taking more than £2,000 from his victim but not carrying out any work.
Julius Turko and his company Ralsco Ltd were prosecuted by Newport council after a city resident was ripped off.
The defendant and his firm admitted failing to provide cancellation rights to a customer, failing to provide the business name and address and taking a payment of £2,300 but failing to carry out any work.
At Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court, Turko, aged 48, of Pottery Terrace, Newport, ordered to pay £2,300 in compensation, £1,528 costs and fined £1,500.
Ralsco was fined £300 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34.
The case was brought to court following an investigation by the council’s trading standards team.
Councillor James Clarke, the council’s cabinet member for strategic planning, housing and regulation, said: “It is absolutely unacceptable for traders to behave in this way, particularly when they take money for work that is then not carried out.
“Fortunately, the majority of businesses are trustworthy and compliant with consumer protection legislation, but I hope this case sends out the message that our dedicated trading standards team will take action against those who try to take advantage of customers.”
