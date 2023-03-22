Y Polyn, Natgaredig; The Plough and Harrow, Swansea; and The Hardwick, Monmouthshire were all named inside the top 35 best gastropubs which was topped by The Star Inn, Yorkshire.

What is a gastropub? Big 7 Travel described it as "a watering hole that can also compete with top restaurants when it comes to food".

The site said: "From London boozers with creative small plates to local country inns boasting a Michelin Star, these places are shining a light on regional British ingredients.

"We’re not talking about any ordinary pub grub here – we’re talking luxury scotch eggs, house-cured meats, and artisan ingredients.

"The places where you come for a laid-back Sunday roast and a delicious date night dinner."

The best Welsh gastropubs

These three gastropubs are the best in Wales according to Big 7 Travel:

24. The Hardwick, Monmouthshire

The Hardwick was named inside the top 25 best gastropubs in the UK (Image: The Hardwick)

What Big 7 Travel said: "One of the best restaurants in Wales, The Hardwick serves up a set Sunday lunch that has something for all tastes.

"Their Sirloin of Johnny Morris Herefordshire Beef comes beautifully pink with Yorkshire pudding and seasonal veggies.

"There’s also a pedigree pork shoulder with crackling and apple sauce or a deep fried Jerusalem artichoke options for the non-meat eaters. This is an essential place for a satisfying feast."

29. The Plough and Harrow, Swansea

Big 7 Travel said: "They’ve won countless awards including the best gastropub in Wales, so the Plough and Harrow clearly know the ins and outs of a good feed.

"It all comes down to the sourcing of the very best ingredients, good big honest portions and a focus on flavour above all else.

"The sort of place you won’t be able to leave without having a big smile on your face. It really is that good."

33. Y Polyn, Nantgaredig

Big 7 Travel said: "The food here (Y Polyn) is what all good gastropub should be: you won’t find foams, gels and technical wizardry on the plate.

"What you will find is beautiful produce cooked simply and with respect.

"The husband and wife team pour pride and passion into every single bite.

"Expect beautifully executed dishes such as rabbit rillettes, with sourdough toast and Bramley apple chutney."

Big 7 Travel's 50 best gastropubs in the UK (the full list)

50. Sir Charles Napier Inn – Chinnor

49. Charlton Arms – Ludlow, Shropshire

48. The Judge’s Lodging – York

47. Alford Arms – Frithsden, Hertfordshire

46. The Foxes Revenge – Newquay, Cornwall

45. Magdalen Arms – Oxford, Oxfordshire

44. The Pheasant – Hightown, Liverpool

43. Churchill Arms – Paxford

42. Stravaigin – Glasgow, Scotland

41. The High Field – Birmingham

40. The Angel at Hetton – Hetton, North Yorkshire

39. Killingworth Castle – Wootton, Oxfordshire

38. The Taverners Godshill – Ventnor, Isle of Wight

37. The Unruly Pig, Suffolk

36. Freemasons at Wiswell, Clitheroe

35. The Doric – Edinburgh, Scotland

34. The Anchor & Hope – Southwark, London

33. Y Polyn – Nantgaredig, Wales

32. Pipe and Glass – Beverley, Yorkshire

31. Sandpiper Inn – Market Place, Leyburn, North Yorkshire

30. The Pack Horse – Hayfield, Derbyshire

29. Plough and Harrow – Swansea, Wales

28. The Assheton Arms – Clitheroe, Lancashire

27. Masons Arms – Knowstone, Devon

26. Cow & Calf, Ilkley

25. The Beehive Restaurant & Pub – Maidenhead

24. The Hardwick – Monmouthshire, Wales

23. The Rat Inn – Northumberland

22. The Gunton Arms – Thorpe Market, Norwich

21. The Hand & Flowers – Marlow, Buckinghamshire

20. St Tudy Inn – Bodmin, Cornwall

19. The Kentish Hare, Kent

18. The Marksman – Hackney, London

17. The Drunken Duck – Ambleside, Cumbria

16. The Scan & Scallie – Edinburgh, Scotland

15. The Parson’s Nose – Hillsborough, Northern Ireland

14. The Pony & Trap – Chew Magna, Bristol

13. The Hawthorn, Haworth

12. The Hero of Maida – London

11. The Fordwich Arms – Canterbury, Kent

10. The Hind’s Head – Bray, Buckinghamshire

9. The Red Lion & Sun – Highgate, London

8. Parkers Arms – Clitheroe, Lancashire

7. Dog and Gun Inn – Skelton, Cumbria

6. The Coach – Marlow, Buckinghamshire

5. The Wild Rabbit – Cotswolds, Oxfordshire

4. Marble Arch – Manchester

3. The Broad Chare – Newcastle upon Tyne

2. The Sportsman – Whitstable, Kent

1. The Star Inn, Yorkshire

How Big 7 Travel created the top 50 rankings

Big 7 Travel said they rank their 'best of' lists based on nine criteria points:

Editorial opinions and experiences

Previous critic reviews

online customer reviews

Location and accessibility

Online presence

Consistency

Atmosphere and service

Value for money

Presentation

For more details on each of the gastropubs in the top 50, visit the Big 7 Travel website.