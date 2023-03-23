The R2 bus service that serves the community of Risca was one of a number of Stagecoach services cut at the beginning of 2023.

However, after a campaign supported by the local Senedd member Rhianon Passmore, the transport company have decided to reinstate the service.

In a letter to Ms Passmore, Nigel Winter, managing director of Stagecoach, said: “Thank you for collating your constituents’ feedback with regard the changes to bus services [at Risca] and for explaining the issues affecting your constituents.

“We believe the best way forward is to restore the service R2, as you requested during our virtual meeting on Monday.”

Risca residents are now invited to forward their thoughts on the matter to Stagecoach before the end of Wednesday, March 29.

They can do so by emailing Christian.Reed@stagecoachbus.com

Ms Passmore said: “Stagecoach have responded positively and acted on my demand to restore the R2.

“I made my feelings quite clear to Stagecoach that they needed to listen to the residents of Risca who were rightly upset with the unsatisfactory changes that were implemented.

“My constituents have seen their bus service regress.It is vital that customers of public transport are listened to, and their needs are addressed.

“It is important that Islwyn residents can access reliable and cost-effective public transport.

“I would like to thank the residents of Risca and the Risca East Councillors who have campaigned vigorously on this matter.”