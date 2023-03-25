Lemy’s sister Jodie Kate Bullock said her brother was “loving and funny, his children were his world and he would always be doing something with them.”

Lemy’s mum Gwenda Bullock said she wonders “what he would be like now, if his hair would be grey and what he would be doing.”

Lemy and Gwenda (Image: Jodie Kate Bullock)

Lemy, a popular Newport father, died aged 36 after he was brutally murdered at Harvey’s pub in Pill on March 15, 2005, by three men.

Jodie said: “It’s still very raw. Even though 18 years have passed, you seem to go over that day as if it was yesterday when we had the horrific news.

“Time doesn’t take the pain away because he was so young, and he had so much left to do with his children.

The last time Jodie saw Lemy (Image: Jodie Kate Bullock)

“The day I lost Lemy it was almost like I lost my mum as well because she has never been the same.

“The year after I lost my little boy Nico to cancer, he was nine months and the year after we lost my dad George to cancer as well. Dad was the rock of the family; he did a lot for our family and the community.

Gwenda, George and baby Nico Lemy (Image: Jodie Kate Bullock)

“On the day of his anniversary we went to the garden centre, we looked at the trees and flowers and wanted to choose one that reminded us of him. I wanted a pink blossom tree, he would go mad with it being pink but, in the autumn, it goes red, and he loved Liverpool.

“It’s wonderful that his children are doing so well, and we are so proud of them after having to endure such horrific tragedy so young in their lives, they were so young when he died.”

Lemy left behind three children Ryan, now 32, Abbie, now 27 and Luca, now 22. Ryan is now living in Costa Rica teaching yoga, Abbie has worked her way up within her company and Luca, a fully qualified electrician, is looking to start his own business.

Lemy and his three children Ryan, Abbie and Luca on holiday in Greece (Image: Jodie Kate Bullock)

Jodie is now studying to be a nurse at the University South Wales saying that she wants to make her mum “proud and happy.”

Newport gang leader Mohammed ‘Mo’ Nasser of Kirby Lane, Pill, Aaron Kent of Livale Court, Bettws, and Martyn Bruce of Courtybella Gardens, Pill, were convicted of Lemy's murder in March 2006, and jailed for life.

Gwenda said: “We, Lemy’s family, are the ones living the life sentence.

Lemy with his father George (Image: Jodie Kate Bullock)

“I wonder what he would look like now, if his hair would be grey and what would he be doing, he would be so proud of his children.

“Abbie and I sit by his grave and tidy it, we are going to plant a tree for him this year and watch it grow.

“Lemy looked after people and he was always making jokes, he would put on a show at Christmas, and he was the last player to score at County’s old home, Somerton Park.

Lemy scoring the winning goal in the Gwent cup final (Image: Jodie Kate Bullock)

“I still get texts off his friends asking if we are ok, it is such a strength to hear people’s memories of him and it’s a real comfort.”

Gwenda and Jodie have been on a retreat for families who have experienced murder, where they were able to meet with other families who have been through similar experiences.

Gwenda and Jodie remembering Lemy on a retreat (Image: Jodie Kate Bullock)

The Bullock family would appreciate any input from the community with ideas to do a fundraiser event for Lemy on the 20th anniversary of his death.