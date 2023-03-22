POLICE have issued an appeal to find a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday night.

Kirsten (no surname provided) was last seen in the Maesteg area on Monday at around 11pm.

She is described as around 5ft 2ins in height, of a slim build and with dark short hair.

She also wears a ponytail extension.

"Anyone with information, is asked to contact us quoting occurrence number 2300090334," a South Wales Police spokesperson said.