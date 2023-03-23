Mike Foster first began fostering in 2009 after suffering a serious fall that nearly resulted in him having his leg amputated.

He has mostly fostered teenage boys and has cared for as many as three children at one time - and has now started looking after refugees.

Mike with his granddaughter Leah (Image: Mike Foster)

Mr Foster said: “During my recovery I had a chance to think about what I would do next.

“My own children had grown up and left home, I was living alone and reflected that I was happiest when around young people and felt I could help to nurture and guide them. I approached the local council and started the process to become a foster carer.

“It was nerve-racking and very rewarding as I could see immediately the effect I was having on a vulnerable child. Each child is so very different, but they all have the same basic needs, stability, compassion, respect, and love.

“The placements have been short term emergencies, to long term. I have had many stay for two or three years, or even longer.

Mike with his grandson Tyler (Image: Mike Foster)

“My greatest pleasure is seeing how they develop and gain skills and confidence that gives them a better chance as adults. I get a good feeling when children who have been with me, continue to remain in contact, rather like extended family.”

Recently Mr Foster has started fostering asylum seeking children from overseas, often using Google Translate and miming to communicate with them.

He says he believes this has given him a greater understanding of different cultures and religions.

“Unlike home-grown children who come into the system for various reasons, they have experienced trauma and often neglect," he said. "The overseas children predominantly have come from loving, caring families and a stable homelife.

“But due to politics, war or genocide have had to flee, literally for their lives.

Mike started fostering in 2009 (Image: Mike Foster)

“The challenges are by and large the same, they have the same basic needs, safety above all.

“Culture, religion and diet can be challenging. But I have learned that wherever, these children come from they follow the same basic rules as me.

“In a nutshell the 10 Commandments hold pretty good for everyone and I have been amazed at how similar we all are.”