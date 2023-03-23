The council has also agreed to continue to keep grass-cutting to a minimum and take part in the No Mow May campaign each year.

When lockdown restrictions were imposed in March 2020, grass cutting services in the borough were paused. As a result, new wildlife habitats were created and nature blossomed, therefore the council has decided to reduce its grass-cutting.

Housing estates, older person accommodation and cemeteries are excluded from the plans in order to keep them “well-maintained”.

The report which was presented to the council’s cabinet on Wednesday March 22, also stated that wildflower packs were to be provided to community groups on request.

The packs, which include seeds indigenous to the UK, can be collected from the council’s offices.

Speaking on the policy, council leader Sean Morgan said: “I’m massively in favour of this as somebody who put forward a motion to declare a climate emergency here in Caerphilly some years ago.”

In 2019, the council passed a Climate Emergency motion.