During the holy month of Ramadan, which is observed by approximately 1.9 billion Muslims around the world, Welsh mosques are inviting the public to join them at sunset everyday for the next month to break fast.

This is an opportunity for non-Muslims to experience and learn about the significance of the month for Muslims in Wales.

For many Welsh Muslims, Ramadan is a time for extravagant dinners, giving to charity, focusing on getting rid of bad habits, and attempting to follow the Sunnah (traditions and practices) of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad.

However, this year may be different for Muslims in Wales due to the cost of living crisis in the UK, and rising food and energy costs, which is causing many to consider how they will provide for their families throughout the month.

Despite these challenges, mosques in Wales are opening their doors to Muslims and the general public during Ramadan.

These gatherings are an opportunity for people to come together and share a meal, regardless of their religious background.

How are mosques able to fund community meals everyday for a month?





Sadaqa is a form of voluntary charity that doesn't always have to be monetary but can also be expressed through other generous acts.

During the Islamic holy month, there is an emphasis on carrying out Sadaqa, and Muslims around the world donate money to mosques and charities in abundance.

Welsh Sisters Circle, founded by Jasmin Maruf in the early days of Covid for Muslim women to have a ‘renewed sense of belonging’, will be helping out Jamiah Mosque in Newport over the Islamic holy month by creating food packs and ensuring that the Iftars are open to everyone ‘whether you’re rich or poor’.

The Muslim Council of Wales has also recently been giving talks in various mosques around Wales, advising Muslim families on how to deal with the cost-of-living crisis as well as training organisations and businesses on how to accommodate Muslims during Ramadan.

For more information on community ifars contact your nearest mosque.