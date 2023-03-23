A DRUG dealer is facing jail after he pleaded guilty to a number of offences.
Tommy Brunnock, 21, of East Dock Road, Pill, Newport admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine, ketamine and cannabis.
The offences were committed between January 1, 2022 and August 18, 2022.
Ed Mitchard, representing Brunnock, asked for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.
“He realises the gravity of the offences but he is very young,” his lawyer said.
Brunnock’s case was adjourned to April 28 and he was remanded in custody following the hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
