In central Newport, the River Usk reached a level of 7.74 metres at 8.15am today, Thursday.

A flood warning is in place along the river around the docks and Pill areas of the city.

Further upriver, another flood warning has been issued for riverside areas of Newport between the town bridge and Glebelands Park.

Caerleon has also been made the subject of a flood warning, stretching from the village centre to Tredunnock, a couple of miles to the northeast.

In Chepstow, a flood warning is in place for the town centre, and river levels are expected to reach around 7.47 metres at around 9pm.

High tides are expected at Tintern around 10 minutes later, and a flood warning covers the centre of the village and nearby Brockweir.

Natural Resources Wales has also issued three flood alerts for the region, covering the Gwent Levels and Severn Estuary, northern parts of Newport leading to Caerleon, and the wider Wye Valley between Chepstow and Llandogo.