A minute's silence will be held across the UK, including in Scotland, at midday as part of the third annual National Day of Reflection.

End-of-life charity Marie Curie, who were the founders of National Reflection Day, have called for the nation to unite in a moment to remember loved ones who have died, support those who are grieving, and connect with each other.

Sir Tom Jones is among those supporting Marie Curie’s National Day of Reflection.

Today is the National #DayOfReflection. Pause to remember loved ones who've died and show support for the millions grieving by joining our minute's silence at midday. Find out more: https://t.co/1ItqgrwnmQ pic.twitter.com/aD40QfrTCE — Marie Curie (@mariecurieuk) March 23, 2023

Sir Tom said: “Losing someone you love is devastating – and it’s also something almost all of us have in common.

“Grief can so often feel very heavy, which is why Marie Curie’s National Day of Reflection is so important.

"It gives us all a moment in time to come together with our friends and families, to remember and celebrate the people who aren’t with us any more.”

The day is also being supported by Marie Curie ambassadors Alison Steadman, from Gavin and Stacey, and Downton Abbey’s Jim Carter.

New research from Marie Curie showed following several high-profile celebrity deaths in recent months – 1 in 4 people (24%) said the passing of public figures and the widespread national feeling of grief had led to them thinking of family or friends who had died.

The national outpouring of grief following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II last September was palpable and led to millions coming together.

Marie Curie said it felt that moment highlighted the fundamental absence of collective grief support in society, and outlined the importance and need to have an annual National Day of Reflection.

Nearly a quarter of people surveyed (24%) also agreed that mass moments of community reflection, such as a minute’s silence make them feel connected to one another.

In addition to the planned minute’s silence, this year, a 'Wall of Reflection' has been constructed at Observation Point, Southbank, in London to act as a focal point for people to come together.

A 'Wall of Reflection' has been constructed at Observation Point, Southbank (Image: PA)

The charity has urged schools, workplaces and communities to create their own walls of reflection for their local areas.

National Day of Reflection events in Scotland

Scotland is also set to hold a number of events today to mark National Reflection Day.

In Glasgow, a minute’s silence will be held at I remember: Scotland’s Covid Memorial in Glasgow’s Pollok Park where a wreath will be laid in memory of the lives lost to Covid.

Memorial creator Alec Finlay will be joined by Scotland’s Makar Kathleen Jamie who will lead a remembrance walk following the silence.

The I Remember Covid Memorial in Glasgow's Pollok Park (Image: Newsquest)

Meanwhile in Dundee, the lives of those lost during the pandemic will be among those honoured at the launch of a new memorial garden in the city.

The University of Dundee Botanic Garden is to formally open its Good Grief Memorial Garden on Thursday.

It is believed to be the first botanic garden in the world that marks those lives lost during the Covid-19 pandemic, and will also provide a quiet space for anyone wishing to reflect on the life of a loved one.

Kevin Frediani, curator of the Botanic Garden, said: “Grief will affect us all at some point and does so in different ways, but the pandemic certainly helped to bring this realisation to the forefront of a lot of people’s minds.

“Visitors have always sought peace and tranquillity here at the Botanic Garden, but the opening of a dedicated memorial garden will allow visitors a beautiful, considered space to reflect on a lost relative or friend."