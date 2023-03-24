A local bingo player at Club 3000 Bingo club in Cwmbran won the jackpot at the National Bingo Game on Monday, March 20.

It was the second big jackpot win at the club in recent times. The lucky winner, who did not wish to be identified, said she will share the winnings with her friend as they always play together.

On Monday, while playing at the afternoon session with friends, all her numbers came up on the National Bingo Game and she scooped the top prize of a whopping £50,000 jackpot.

The woman has been playing bingo for more than 50 years and has been a regular customer at the Cwmbran club for more than 20 years.

The lucky winner has not decided how she will spend her winnings.

She said: “I never thought I'd win the big prize, I love coming to the club it is like one big family.

"I just love everything about bingo – and the wonderful staff at the club who are always so welcoming. I always play with my friend and it is lovely to share the money with her too”

Club 3000 Cwmbran manager, Paul Hughes, said: “We were all so excited to have yet another National Bingo Game jackpot winner at our club.

"Yet again the atmosphere in the club was electric, everyone was so happy for our winner and all the customers celebrated with her, we can’t wait for the party on April 3 where she will officially receive her presentation cheque for £50,000.

"We love making big winners, and Club 3000 Bingo Cwmbran is certainly the place to come if you are feeling lucky.”