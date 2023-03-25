The building, on the corner of the high street and Beaufort Square, contains Superdrug on the ground floor and Pitchers Sports Bar upstairs.

It has been advertised for sale online, with a guide price of £695,000.

The semi-detached commercial property is set over two floors.

The ground floor provides retail space extending to approximately 2400sqft with direct access onto the high street.

The frontage is described as "excellent", with the ground floor also boasting storage and a staff room.

The first floor provides a bar/restaurant space extending to approximately 2250sqft and has access from Beaufort Square and from the car park to the rear.

A roof terrace is set to the rear providing additional seating area.

This floor boasts a "high-quality bar/restaurant space with well

equipped bar and commercial kitchen store".

