ASIM ASLAM, 39, of Blacksmiths Way, Coedkernew, Newport was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on Bassaleg Road on October 17, 2022.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

SEAN HICKEY, 32, of Clytha Square, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted failing to provide a specimen on December 28, 2022.

He was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for three years and must pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

MITCHELL DYKE, 26, of Howard Drive, Caerphilly was fined £200 after he admitted obstructing/resisting a constable in the execution of her duty and possession of cannabis on December 4, 2022.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

SAMANTHA JONES, 36, of William Lovett Gardens, Newport was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 26mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on October 20, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

PAUL GRIFFITHS, 54, of Aberthaw Drive, Newport was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on Newport Road, Llantarnam, Cwmbran on September 21, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

GEMMA ELIZABETH WALKER, 37, of Grove Road, Risca was ordered to pay £255 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on September 18, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LYNN BRADLEY, 25, of Deemuir Square, Tremorfa, Cardiff was fined £200 and ordered to pay £100 compensation after he pleaded guilty to the theft of air conditioning products from Bassaleg, Newport on April 14, 2022.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

KEIRON O'SHAUGHNESSY, 24, of Madoc Road, Tremorfa, Cardiff was fined £120 and ordered to pay £100 compensation after he admitted the theft of air conditioning products from Bassaleg, Newport on April 14, 2022.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

ALI REZA ETA, 25, of Allison Road, Haringey, London was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 92mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on October 30, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.