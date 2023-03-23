Apple’s latest safety guidance highlights two tips you should follow in order to reduce the risk to your phone.

Risks include fire, electric shock, injury, or damage to your mobile or other property in your house.

Apple guidance says: “Failure to follow these safety instructions could result in fire, electric shock, injury, or damage to iPhone or other property. Read all the safety information below before using iPhone.”

The main fire risks involve the iPhone battery.

Apple guidance says: “An iPhone battery should only be repaired by a trained technician to avoid battery damage, which could cause overheating, fire, or injury.

“Batteries should be recycled or disposed of separately from household waste and according to local environmental laws and guidelines.”

The company also warns against using damaged charger cables when charging your iPhone, or charging your mobile while it is wet.

Safety guidance from Apple says: “Using damaged cables or chargers, or charging when moisture is present, can cause fire, electric shock, injury, or damage to iPhone or other property.

“When you use the charging cable (included) or a wireless charger (sold separately) to charge iPhone, make sure its USB connector is fully inserted into a compatible power adapter before you plug the adapter into a power outlet.

“It’s important to keep iPhone, the charging cable, the power adapter, and any wireless charger in a well-ventilated area when in use or charging.

“When using a wireless charger, remove metallic cases and avoid placing metallic foreign objects on the charger (for example, keys, coins, batteries, or jewelry), as they may become warm or interfere with charging.”