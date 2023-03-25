Kenneth Bryan, 56, was pulled over by police on the Harlequin roundabout in Newport when he was over the limit.

He had driven his Range Rover after being awoken by a friend in the middle of the night asking him for a lift home, the city’s magistrates were told.

David Thomas, prosecuting, said Bryan had initially been stopped by an officer on suspicion of speeding during the early hours of the morning last October.

Bryan, formerly of Newport, now of Victor Street, Oxford pleaded guilty to drug driving.

The defendant had previous convictions for benefit fraud, Mr Thomas added.

Jamie Campbell representing Bryan asked the magistrates to give his client full credit for his early guilty plea.

“He shouldn’t have taken cocaine but he had taken it much earlier the previous day,” his solicitor said.

“The defendant only takes cocaine once in a blue moon.

“He has learnt his lesson and has already sold his car in anticipation of his driving ban.”

Mr Campbell added: “The defendant has lost his job as a delivery driver.

“Before this he had his driving licence in excess of 30 years.”

The defendant was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £120.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.