Sam Parry, 27, was three times over the limit in a Nissan Juke in his hometown of Blaenavon earlier this month.

“The defendant told the arresting officers he’d only had a few pints,” prosecutor David Thomas told Newport Magistrates’ Court.

Parry failed to stop for the police after hitting a wall and the bumper of the SUV was partly hanging off.

He was also caught carrying cocaine.

The defendant, of Ellick Street, Blaenavon, admitted drink-driving with 105 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

MORE NEWS: Drug dealer admits trafficking cocaine, ketamine and cannabis

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop and possession of cocaine.

The offences were committed during the early hours of the morning of Sunday, March 5.

Parry had a previous conviction for drink-driving from 2017.

A pre-sentence report revealed that the defendant “couldn’t remember much about the incident” and he “masked his feelings with alcohol”.

He suffered from “low self-esteem” and was “remorseful” for his actions.

The defendant, represented by his lawyer Ashley Harkus, has only taken cocaine “recreationally,” the court was told.

Parry was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for three years.

He was ordered to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £240.

The defendant also has to pay a £96 victim surcharge and £85 costs.