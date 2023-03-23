Fish and chips are a takeaway option engrained in British culture.
You'll be hard-pressed to find anyone in the UK that would say no to a trip to their local chippy to grab a serving of the famous dish.
Rankings are created every year to determine which are among the very best in Great Britain and Fry Magazine has just revealed the 50 best fish and chip takeaways in the UK.
Three of them are to be found in South Wales, which you can see below.
Best fish and chips in South Wales
- Fish Kitchen 1854, Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly
- Hiks, Swansea
- Yans Fish Bar, Heath, Cardiff
50 best fish and chip takeaways - the full list
- Ainsworth's Fish & Chip Shop, Caernarfon, Gwynedd
- Angells Fisheries, Newark, Nottingham
- Auckley Friery, Auckley, Doncaster
- Bredon Village Fish and Chip Shop, Bredon, Tewksbury, Gloucestershire
- Burnham Fish and Chips, Burnham, Berkshire
- Catch Netherlee, Glasgow
- Chips @ No.8 Prestwich, Manchester
- Churchill's Fish & Chips, Eastbourne
- Codfella's, Greenwich Avenue, Ipswich
- Croft Street Fisheries, Farsley, Leeds
- Dunkeld Fish Bar, Dunkeld, Perth
- Ernie's Fish and Chips, Hoyland, South Yorkshire
- Farnhams Fish and Chips, Brook, Llantwit Major
- Fiddlers Elbow Fish & Chips, Leintwardine, Herefordshire
- Finney's @ Port Chippy, Amlwch Port, Anglesey
- Finney's @ The Golden Fry, Benllech Anglesey
- Fish and Chips on The Waterfront, Anstruther, Fife
- Fish Kitchen 1854, Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly
- French's Fish Shop, Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk
- Garioch Fish Bar, Inverurie, Aberdeenshire
- Greg & Lou's, Redruth, Cornwall
- Harbour Fish and Chips, Felbridge, West Sussex
- Hiks, Swansea
- Hill Top Fisheries, Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire
- Hillycroft Fisheries, Morley, Leeds
- Hooked on the Heath, Knutsford, Cheshire
- Howe & Co Van 22, South Buckinghamshire
- Kirbys of Horsforth, Horsforth, Leeds
- Kirbys of Meanwood, Meanwood, Leeds
- Land & Sea, Thirsk, North Yorkshire
- Lily's @ Hornsea, Hornsea, East Yorkshire
- Lighthouse Fisheries Of Flamborough, Flamborough, East Yorkshire,
- Newington Fish Bar, Ramsgate, Kent
- Off The Hook Fish And Chips, Sale, Cheshire
- Pennington Plaice, Leigh, Greater Manchester
- Pisces, Fleetwood, Lancashire
- Portside Fish & Chips, Harrogate Road, Leeds,
- Scott's Plaice, Gosport, Hampshire
- Sea Salt +Sole, Dyce, Aberdeen
- Stones Fish & Chips, Acton, West London
- Sykes Fish and Chips, Pendlebury, Swinton, Greater Manchester
- The Bearded Sailor, Pudsey, Leeds
- The Chippy Van, Penrith, Cumbria
- The Fish at Goose Green, Goose Green, Wigan, Greater Manchester
- The Fish Works, Largs, North Ayrshire
- The Friary, Carrickfergus, East Antrim
- The Hook of Halstead, Halstead, Essex
- The Lincolnshire Fryer, Lincolnshire
- The Oyster Shell, Bath, Somerset
- The Village Fish & Chips, Petts Wood, Kent
- The Real Food Café, Tyndrum, Stirling
- Yans Fish Bar, Heath, Cardiff
These takeaways and restaurants are the "best in the industry"
The UK’s 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways and 10 Best Fish and Chip Restaurants 2022/2023 are decided by mystery judges.
These mystery judges visit each business unannounced and secretly scrutinise a host of aspects including the quality of the food, cleanliness of the premises, staff knowledge, value for money, ease of ordering and social media presence.
This is the 11th year the awards have been held.
Competition organiser, Reece Head, said: “Once again we’ve had another year where it’s simply got harder to operate a fish and chip business, with rising energy, labour and ingredient costs taking a heavy toll.
“It’s not easy but operators are working harder and smarter, staying ahead of changing tastes and behaviours and adapting accordingly.
“Our awards are a testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment these operators put into running successful businesses. We’re seeing shops introduce vegan and gluten free options to appeal to a wider customer base, instal self-serve kiosks and develop online ordering apps to make serving easier, invest in new frying equipment to produce better quality fish and chips, and embrace social media to engage with and reach more customers.
“The businesses that make up our 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways and 10 Best Fish & Chip Restaurants represent the best in the industry.
"They are pushing forwards while not losing sight of what makes the chippy so engrained in British culture - high quality, value for money food with great customer service and inviting surroundings.”
