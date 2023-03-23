You'll be hard-pressed to find anyone in the UK that would say no to a trip to their local chippy to grab a serving of the famous dish.

Rankings are created every year to determine which are among the very best in Great Britain and Fry Magazine has just revealed the 50 best fish and chip takeaways in the UK.

Three of them are to be found in South Wales, which you can see below.

Best fish and chips in South Wales

Fish Kitchen 1854, Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly

Hiks, Swansea

Yans Fish Bar, Heath, Cardiff

50 best fish and chip takeaways - the full list

Ainsworth's Fish & Chip Shop, Caernarfon, Gwynedd

Angells Fisheries, Newark, Nottingham

Auckley Friery, Auckley, Doncaster

Bredon Village Fish and Chip Shop, Bredon, Tewksbury, Gloucestershire

Burnham Fish and Chips, Burnham, Berkshire

Catch Netherlee, Glasgow

Chips @ No.8 Prestwich, Manchester

Churchill's Fish & Chips, Eastbourne

Codfella's, Greenwich Avenue, Ipswich

Croft Street Fisheries, Farsley, Leeds

Dunkeld Fish Bar, Dunkeld, Perth

Ernie's Fish and Chips, Hoyland, South Yorkshire

Farnhams Fish and Chips, Brook, Llantwit Major

Fiddlers Elbow Fish & Chips, Leintwardine, Herefordshire

Finney's @ Port Chippy, Amlwch Port, Anglesey

Finney's @ The Golden Fry, Benllech Anglesey

Fish and Chips on The Waterfront, Anstruther, Fife

Fish Kitchen 1854, Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly

French's Fish Shop, Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk

Garioch Fish Bar, Inverurie, Aberdeenshire

Greg & Lou's, Redruth, Cornwall

Harbour Fish and Chips, Felbridge, West Sussex

Hiks, Swansea

Hill Top Fisheries, Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire

Hillycroft Fisheries, Morley, Leeds

Hooked on the Heath, Knutsford, Cheshire

Howe & Co Van 22, South Buckinghamshire

Kirbys of Horsforth, Horsforth, Leeds

Kirbys of Meanwood, Meanwood, Leeds

Land & Sea, Thirsk, North Yorkshire

Lily's @ Hornsea, Hornsea, East Yorkshire

Lighthouse Fisheries Of Flamborough, Flamborough, East Yorkshire,

Newington Fish Bar, Ramsgate, Kent

Off The Hook Fish And Chips, Sale, Cheshire

Pennington Plaice, Leigh, Greater Manchester

Pisces, Fleetwood, Lancashire

Portside Fish & Chips, Harrogate Road, Leeds,

Scott's Plaice, Gosport, Hampshire

Sea Salt +Sole, Dyce, Aberdeen

Stones Fish & Chips, Acton, West London

Sykes Fish and Chips, Pendlebury, Swinton, Greater Manchester

The Bearded Sailor, Pudsey, Leeds

The Chippy Van, Penrith, Cumbria

The Fish at Goose Green, Goose Green, Wigan, Greater Manchester

The Fish Works, Largs, North Ayrshire

The Friary, Carrickfergus, East Antrim

The Hook of Halstead, Halstead, Essex

The Lincolnshire Fryer, Lincolnshire

The Oyster Shell, Bath, Somerset

The Village Fish & Chips, Petts Wood, Kent

The Real Food Café, Tyndrum, Stirling

Yans Fish Bar, Heath, Cardiff

These takeaways and restaurants are the "best in the industry"





The UK’s 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways and 10 Best Fish and Chip Restaurants 2022/2023 are decided by mystery judges.

These mystery judges visit each business unannounced and secretly scrutinise a host of aspects including the quality of the food, cleanliness of the premises, staff knowledge, value for money, ease of ordering and social media presence.

This is the 11th year the awards have been held.

Competition organiser, Reece Head, said: “Once again we’ve had another year where it’s simply got harder to operate a fish and chip business, with rising energy, labour and ingredient costs taking a heavy toll.

“It’s not easy but operators are working harder and smarter, staying ahead of changing tastes and behaviours and adapting accordingly.

“Our awards are a testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment these operators put into running successful businesses. We’re seeing shops introduce vegan and gluten free options to appeal to a wider customer base, instal self-serve kiosks and develop online ordering apps to make serving easier, invest in new frying equipment to produce better quality fish and chips, and embrace social media to engage with and reach more customers.

“The businesses that make up our 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways and 10 Best Fish & Chip Restaurants represent the best in the industry.

"They are pushing forwards while not losing sight of what makes the chippy so engrained in British culture - high quality, value for money food with great customer service and inviting surroundings.”