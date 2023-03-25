The Queen's Head in Chepstow has received the CAMRA award for 2023 - the seventh time it has held the title.

Back in 2020, it was announced that the micropub, on Moor Street in the town, had held onto the Gwent Pub of the Year title for five years in succession.

The award is given to the pub deemed the best in the region by local CAMRA members.

"We are enormously proud of this achievement," said Queen's Head landlord Glen Ellis.

"Our thanks go to CAMRA and all of our locals, without whom this wouldn't have been possible."

The Queen's Head has become something of a Mecca for beer lovers in the area, with a selection of Welsh ales and ciders on offer and regular events.

One such event, was a mini beer festival on St David's Day (March 1).

However, as it was St David's Day, Mr Ellis decided to make this festival slightly different.

The plan? Get as many Davids, Daves and Dais into the tiny pub at the same time.

On the day, Mr Ellis said that "we managed to get 22 adult men called Dave, one child called Dave and a dog called Dave - making 24 in total".

They even crowned a King of the Daves.

What is the Campaign for Real Ale or CAMRA?





CAMRA was founded by four real ale enthusiasts back in 1971, today they represent nearly 200,000 members across the UK.

Their vision is to have quality real ale, cider and perry and thriving pubs in every community.

For more information, visit camra.org.uk/about