EMERGENCY services were called to assist one of their own this week in Blaenavon.
Gwent Police received a report of a medical emergency in Lion Street in the town.
The incident occurred at around 7.20pm, on Tuesday, March 21.
It transpired that a Gwent Police community support officer had become unwell while on duty.
The CSO was taken to the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran by Welsh Ambulance Service paramedics, where they received treatment.
