The organisers at Pontypool Indoor Market have taken to Facebook to appeal for the person, or people, responsible to “do the right thing” and return what they stole.

“You are actually stealing from children,” they said in a post, explaining the stolen goods were intended for a youth project.

“The thing is, it’s not just a couple of packets of seeds you have stolen, there is a whole program of planting events we have planned this year with Osborne Lodge Nursery and the Youth Project that will now not go ahead as we don't have the seeds to plant,” they wrote.

“It’s not the seeds you have stolen, it’s the opportunity for public to live in a beautiful place you have stolen, it’s the joy of the youngsters planting and returning to see their handiwork flourish with their parents you have stolen, it’s the opportunity to improve the world around you that has been stolen.”

They added: “We just can’t express how sad this has made us.”

The market organisers said they were reviewing CCTV and would pass on any footage to the police if those responsible for the theft didn’t come forward.

The incident has prompted a wave of support from the local community, members of which branded the theft “appalling”, “disgusting” and “irresponsible”.

Several of those who responded to the market organisers offered to donate their own seeds to the project, which involves the setting up of a community garden and food share-space where people can learn how to grow their own produce.

The theft of the seeds is the second major blow for the market organisers in recent weeks.

At the beginning of March they revealed vandals had targeted another gardening project.

“Just under a year ago Torfaen installed a set of new planters in Pontypool Town Centre in an attempt to brighten up the town and make it more welcoming and inviting for shoppers and retailers,” one of the organisers wrote. “I am extremely disappointed to say that as of today every flower, shrub and plant has been destroyed or stolen.”

They added: “We are all heavily disheartened at the continued destruction of something we have put so much time and effort into.”