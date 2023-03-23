POLICE are concerned at the whereabouts of a 16-year-old girl who has now been pronounced missing.
Kiesha was last seen in the early hours of this morning, March 23.
A police spokeserson said: "Help us find Kiesha, 16.
"She is missing and was last seen in the Treharris part of Merthyr at around 3.30am.
"She is 5ft 4", has a medium build and long, black hair."
#HELPUSFIND Kiesha, 16, is missing and was last seen in the #Treharris part of Merthyr at around 3.30am.— South Wales Police (@swpolice) March 23, 2023
Anyone with information which will help us find her, is asked to contact us quoting 2300093093. pic.twitter.com/8M50ksQ8HZ
Anyone with information which will help find her, is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting 2300093093.
