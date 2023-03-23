POLICE are concerned at the whereabouts of a 16-year-old girl who has now been pronounced missing.

Kiesha was last seen in the early hours of this morning, March 23.

A police spokeserson said: "Help us find Kiesha, 16.

"She is missing and was last seen in the Treharris part of Merthyr at around 3.30am.

"She is 5ft 4", has a medium build and long, black hair."

Anyone with information which will help find her, is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting 2300093093.