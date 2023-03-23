Eluned Morgan, who has been in the post since May 2021, said vulnerable people in Wales were “more desperate than ever” following the Covid-19 pandemic, adding she was “committed to delivering the best possible health service”.

She found herself under fire this week after the Conservatives and Plaid Cymru condemned her handling of north Wales’ health board, which has been put back into special measures, as well as waiting lists for NHS treatment.

Several Tories said they had reluctantly brought the no-confidence motion to the Senedd but argued Ms Morgan should ultimately bear responsibility for problems in the health service.

“It is clear that those elected to take responsibility are also those accountable when they fail to deliver on that responsibility,” said Conservative North Wales MS Sam Rowlands. “In this case, it is clear that the responsibility to take a grip on delivering on health services in Wales rests with the health minister.”

Montgomeryshire MS Russell George - also Conservative - said it was “undeniable that the pandemic has recalibrated what we can expect from the NHS” but added Ms Morgan’s predecessor in the role – Vaughan Gething, now the economy minister – “should also take part of the responsibility for the state that our health services are in today”.

Rhun ap Iorwerth, from Plaid Cymru, said it was “no small thing to ask a minister to step down or to be dismissed” but claimed there had been a “catalogue of failings in the NHS under this government's watch”.

Several Labour Senedd members rushed to Ms Morgan’s defence, including Vikki Howells, who claimed the no-confidence calls were merely a “vindictive distraction”.

“The minister for health and the Welsh Government… are doing all they can to reduce waiting times,” she said.

Ms Morgan said: “I wake up every morning worrying about the man who's been waiting for a hip operation, the woman who needs asthma treatment, the child who needs reconstructive surgery. I work tirelessly with my colleagues to ensure that the Welsh NHS provides high-quality, safe and effective care whenever possible.”

She blamed “chronic underfunding” from the UK Government for making the management of the Welsh NHS “extremely difficult”.

Last winter was “the most difficult in the history of the NHS” but the Welsh Government had “reduced the backlog of our longest waiters” for treatment, Ms Morgan said.

“Every day, I ask myself if I can continue to do this thankless job,” she added. But every day, I realise that I've got something to offer, and that is that I care.”

The no-confidence motion was defeated by one vote.