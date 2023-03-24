From Friday, April 21, Air France will reinstate daily flights between Cardiff and Paris.

Paris-Orly Airport offers convenient onward flight connectivity. Passengers will be able to connect from Wales to the world as well as the service bringing valuable inbound business and tourism revenue to Wales.

The move is said to deliver further growth at Cardiff Airport between key business destinations, and continue the airport’s revival in-line with its five-year recovery plan.

Marc Watkins, aviation development manager for Cardiff Airport, said this was great news.

“It’s fantastic to welcome back another flag carrier to Cardiff Airport post pandemic and offer people living in Wales another capital city connection which is not only an awe-inspiring destination in itself but also a gateway to onward connections,” said Mr Watkins.

“Paris-Orly also provides an easy access route to Disneyland Paris, with shuttle buses from the airport to the parks and hotels.”

Fahmi Mahjoub, general manager of United Kingdom and Ireland for Air France/KLM, said residents of Cardiff and the surrounding areas will have easy access to Paris.

“This new cooperation between Air France and Eastern Airways is a very positive move and comes in response to the growing appetite for travel to Paris that we have noticed from all over the United Kingdom,” said Mr Mahioub.

“Residents near Cardiff will now be able to fly from their local airport and reach the magnificent capital of France with a direct service, an option that was not available to them before.”

Fancy a trip to Paris from Cardiff? it's now on! Photo Qazi Razvi

Air France is to operate from cardiff Airport

Roger Hage, commercial director for Eastern Airways, said this would prove a vital link to Europe’s second-biggest city.

“In launching Paris-Orly flights from Cardiff, Eastern Airways is enabling connectivity to Europe’s second biggest city from the capital of Wales, restoring direct air access year round to France,” said Mr Hage.

“The co-operation between Eastern Airways and Air France ensures a sustainable capacity development between Wales and France, offering not only direct access to Paris, but onward connections to a myriad of destinations.

“While supplying business passengers with a much-improved daily travel option, the new route also provides an exciting and ever-popular leisure offer, including Disneyland Paris, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, alongside the Parisian charm which the city is famous for.”

Operated by UK airline Eastern Airways, passengers will be able to book via the Air France website – www.airfrance.co.uk * – or alternatively using Eastern Airways’ own website –www.easternairways.com.

One-way fares, including taxes and charges, are from £69.99.

