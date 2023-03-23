Shocking video footage, shared widely on social media, captured the scenes.

Three young men appear to be attacking a fourth man in the street.

One of the assailants has been identified by police, who confirmed they are under 18 years of age.

Video footage shows the incident - viewer discretion is advised as the content is fairly graphic.

A fifth person looks to have been knocked unconscious nearby and is lying in the street.

One of the men strikes the fourth man multiple times to the face, sending him falling to the ground.

Onlookers are heard to scream as he then kicks the prostrate man in the face - a sickening thud is heard.

An ambulance was called, but the injured man refused medical treatment.

Gwent Police have issued an update on the investigation.

They said: "We’re investigating a report of an assault in Bethcar Street, Ebbw Vale at around 5.55pm on Saturday, March 11.

"As part of our enquiries, we’ve arrested a 16-year-old boy from the Blaina area on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and he remains in police custody for questioning.

"Our investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have information that could assist our enquiries is asked to call us on 101 or send us a DM on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300079742.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111."