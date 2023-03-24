The Sunday Times says - from the scenery to the high street and a busy community eager to get involved in everything from choirs to litter picks, there’s something to admire everywhere you turn in Abergavenny. This is a proper market town which along with the food festival and the many excellent restaurants, makes this a particularly good spot for anyone keen on eating well.

With that in mind, we thought we would have a look at six reasons to visit.

Why should I visit Abergavenny?





Food festival

Foodies across the country descend on Abergavenny each year for the return of the town's famous food festival.

A star-studded, action-packed programme of events - including cookery demonstrations, culinary masterclasses and plenty of fun and games for all ages is always on offer as well as an array of food from around the world.

Castle

Also one of the major locations for the food festival, Abergavenny Castle has a somewhat darker history.

Abergavenny Castle was built towards the end of the 11th century, believed to be around 1097 by Hamelin de Ballon.

Less than a century after it was built, the castle was the scene of a disturbing Christmas Day massacre in 1175, in which around 75 Welshmen were killed.

Read more here.

Mountains and hills

For those wanting to take their exploration of Abergavenny to new heights there are three popular peaks: the Sugar Loaf, the Skirrid and the Blorenge.

The Sugar Loaf, at 1,955 feet, is the highest of the three, but a 'three peaks' walk is popular with lovers of the outdoors.

On a good day, the views from the top of each can be incredible.

Bikers

Abergavenny’s bus station has long been a meeting point for bikers attracting up to 1,000 bikes on summer weekends.

It has the three vital components: lots of parking space, hot drinks and bacon butties.

The Oasis Snack Bar is famous among bikers both local and countrywide.

A simple set-up in the corner of the car park, it does a roaring trade on weekends before riders head off into the countryside surrounding the town.

Cycling

The mountainous surroundings lend themselves well to both mountain biking and road riding.

The latter sees the popular Tour de Gwent visit the town each year, bringing intrepid riders from all over the country to tackle the leg-punishing climbs.

The annual Whitehead Tour de Gwent, sponsored by Newport-based Whitehead Building Services, attracts hundreds of riders and raises thousands of pounds for St David's Hospice Care.

Independent shops and cafes

As well as the well-attended market, there are any number of fantastic independent businesses in the town.

From the coffee and baked goods at Bean & Bread to the Aladdin's cave of Ginger's antique shop and the wonderful smells of Madame Fromage, there is something to suit all needs.